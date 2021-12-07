Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $846,000 Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,003 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BRX. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 940.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 7,315 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BRX shares. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Compass Point upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.09.

In related news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $118,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $481,000. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BRX opened at $24.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.84 and its 200-day moving average is $23.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.51 and a 52 week high of $25.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.68.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.13%.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

