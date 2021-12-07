Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $889,000 Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,277 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTXS. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,245 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,038 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in Citrix Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $1,375,000. Finally, QV Investors Inc. lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 94,362 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $11,066,000 after acquiring an additional 45,662 shares during the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total transaction of $588,382.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Citrix Systems stock opened at $80.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.04. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.07 and a 1-year high of $145.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.57.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The cloud computing company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $778.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.55 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 155.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.96%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTXS. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. William Blair lowered shares of Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.50.

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

