Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Exelixis by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 178,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after buying an additional 14,416 shares during the period. Oak Associates Ltd. OH increased its holdings in Exelixis by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 99,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Exelixis by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,401,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,542,000 after buying an additional 107,066 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Exelixis by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,044,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,028,000 after buying an additional 234,467 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Exelixis by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 84,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 32,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

EXEL has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Exelixis from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.18.

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $16.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.87. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.77.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 13.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 47,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $1,041,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 17,236 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $297,321.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 162,353 shares of company stock worth $3,171,924. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

