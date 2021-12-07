Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 318 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,867,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,144,817,000 after acquiring an additional 222,067 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,210,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,610,000 after acquiring an additional 123,447 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 2.2% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,984,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $265,528,000 after acquiring an additional 64,259 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 13.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,379,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,697,000 after acquiring an additional 273,569 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 0.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,316,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,616,000 after acquiring an additional 16,233 shares during the period. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.71.

Robert Half International stock opened at $107.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.73 and its 200-day moving average is $100.89. Robert Half International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.47 and a fifty-two week high of $120.83.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 42.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.48%.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $589,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

