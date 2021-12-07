Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 567 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,222 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,752,865 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $919,874,000 after acquiring an additional 659,126 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,465,446 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $609,597,000 after acquiring an additional 361,739 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,914,897 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $425,932,000 after acquiring an additional 261,308 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,331,251 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $95,863,000 after acquiring an additional 11,080 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 853,896 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $61,489,000 after acquiring an additional 54,500 shares during the period.

BUD opened at $58.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.75 and its 200 day moving average is $63.93. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $54.08 and a fifty-two week high of $79.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.56.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.28. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $14.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

BUD has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.08 to $79.67 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.11.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

