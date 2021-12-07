Pacton Gold (CVE:PAC) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Pacton Gold Inc. (CVE:PAC)’s stock price dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.47. Approximately 9,002 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 71,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.50. The firm has a market cap of C$19.21 million and a PE ratio of -4.19. The company has a current ratio of 10.90, a quick ratio of 10.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

About Pacton Gold (CVE:PAC)

Pacton Gold Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the identification, evaluation, exploration, and acquisition of mineral properties in Australia and Canada. The company explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pilbara Project located in the Australia. The company also has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Red Lake Project located in the Red Lake Mining District, Ontario; and Tully West Gold Property located in Ontario.

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacton Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacton Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.