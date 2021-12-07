PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.060-$-0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $75.50 million-$76.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $73.67 million.PagerDuty also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.340-$-0.330 EPS.

Shares of PD stock traded up $1.89 on Tuesday, hitting $33.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,212,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,417. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.12 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.34 and its 200-day moving average is $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. PagerDuty has a 52-week low of $29.15 and a 52-week high of $58.36.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PD shares. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.25.

In other PagerDuty news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 11,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $520,203.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $3,030,008.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 228,807 shares of company stock worth $9,762,640. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PagerDuty stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,101,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,124 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.32% of PagerDuty worth $46,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

