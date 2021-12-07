Palace Capital (LON:PCA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their coverage pending rating on shares of Palace Capital (LON:PCA) in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Shares of PCA stock opened at GBX 276 ($3.66) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £127.76 million and a P/E ratio of 13.21. Palace Capital has a 52 week low of GBX 189 ($2.51) and a 52 week high of GBX 285 ($3.78). The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 249.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 253.39.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a GBX 3.25 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from Palace Capital’s previous dividend of $3.00. Palace Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.53%.

Palace Capital plc is a real estate investment firm specializing in investment in entities operating in the property sector. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. Palace Capital plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

