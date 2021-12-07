Palouse Capital Management Inc. Has $1.52 Million Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 318 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5 shares during the quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in NVR by 0.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $420,462,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in NVR by 3.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,004 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,966,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in NVR by 70.2% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,457,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in NVR by 6.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,794 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $148,175,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in NVR by 12.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,395 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,644,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $5,626.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3,885.00 and a twelve month high of $5,666.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5,061.53 and its 200-day moving average is $5,018.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.98.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $86.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $88.77 by ($2.33). NVR had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $65.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 331.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVR. Zacks Investment Research lowered NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5,217.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5,399.00.

In other NVR news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,242.15, for a total value of $6,814,795.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy acquired 100 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4,860.00 per share, with a total value of $486,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

