Palouse Capital Management Inc. Purchases 186 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,975 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Quanta Services by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,766,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,337,426,000 after purchasing an additional 92,565 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,412,194 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $761,893,000 after acquiring an additional 249,086 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,625,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $419,180,000 after acquiring an additional 58,834 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,134,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $283,937,000 after acquiring an additional 72,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,370,762 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,151,000 after acquiring an additional 31,530 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanta Services stock opened at $112.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.99. The company has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65 and a beta of 1.16. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.75 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 6.30%.

PWR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.73.

In related news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total value of $1,965,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $1,157,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,598.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

