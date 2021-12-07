Palouse Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,390 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,676 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in Comcast by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 688.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 862 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Pivotal Research cut their target price on Comcast from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Comcast from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.87.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $52.35 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $48.15 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $239.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.94.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

