Palouse Capital Management Inc. Sells 374 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 9.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 3.2% in the third quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 21,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its position in Fiserv by 90.2% in the third quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 12,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 577,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,615,000 after buying an additional 23,400 shares during the period. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $103.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.44, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.06 and a 52 week high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Harry Disimone acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $97.21 per share, for a total transaction of $97,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $6,010,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and have sold 81,934 shares worth $8,297,629. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Fiserv from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Fiserv from $136.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.71.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

