Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 18.90 Per Share

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 18.90 ($0.25) per share on Friday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This is an increase from Paragon Banking Group’s previous dividend of $7.20. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Paragon Banking Group stock opened at GBX 546 ($7.24) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.58. Paragon Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 429.14 ($5.69) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 578 ($7.66). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 539.70 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 536.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 460.91, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

In other news, insider Richard Woodman bought 2,196 shares of Paragon Banking Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 543 ($7.20) per share, with a total value of £11,924.28 ($15,812.60).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PAG. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.35) price target on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 660 ($8.75) target price on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 579.60 ($7.69).

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

