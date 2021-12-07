Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Boosts Stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 186.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,318 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $4,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atika Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the second quarter worth $9,335,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the second quarter worth $2,581,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the second quarter worth $342,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 19.6% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the second quarter worth $213,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on U. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Unity Software from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Unity Software from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Macquarie began coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Unity Software from $105.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Unity Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

NYSE:U opened at $147.57 on Tuesday. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $76.00 and a one year high of $210.00. The firm has a market cap of $42.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.98 and a beta of 2.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $155.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.67.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 44.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director 2020 Aps Otee sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total value of $19,807,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Helgason sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.02, for a total transaction of $7,601,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,902,632 shares of company stock worth $320,235,726. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

