Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Decreases Position in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 16.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 247,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 48,454 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $4,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRTN. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Marten Transport by 24.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,828,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,063 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Marten Transport by 149.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,354,000 after purchasing an additional 550,088 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marten Transport by 589.1% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 239,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 204,862 shares in the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 39.7% in the second quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 540,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,919,000 after acquiring an additional 153,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 12.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,031,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,007,000 after acquiring an additional 117,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

Marten Transport stock opened at $16.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.32. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $14.72 and a 52 week high of $18.38.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $251.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.50 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

In other Marten Transport news, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 5,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $88,461.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jerry M. Bauer purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $226,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Marten Transport in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Marten Transport Profile

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.