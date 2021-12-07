Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,600 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Welbilt were worth $4,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Welbilt by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Welbilt by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Welbilt by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Welbilt by 2,214.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Welbilt by 4,865.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Joel H. Horn sold 18,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $443,705.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Gudenkauf sold 10,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $246,157.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,208 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,931. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Welbilt stock opened at $23.72 on Tuesday. Welbilt, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.91 and a fifty-two week high of $25.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 43.93 and a beta of 2.29.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Welbilt had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 31.53%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Welbilt Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

