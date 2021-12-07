Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Increases Stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 218,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,508 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.18% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $4,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PDM. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 3,112,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,493,000 after buying an additional 1,116,729 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,354,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,025,000 after buying an additional 592,927 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,782,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,920,000 after buying an additional 504,333 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 393.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 342,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,334,000 after buying an additional 273,376 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,393,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,734,000 after buying an additional 242,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

PDM stock opened at $18.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.19 and a beta of 1.00. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $20.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $131.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.87 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.35%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

