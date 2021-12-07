Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Reduces Position in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,323 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 967 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in REX American Resources were worth $3,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 281,092 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,349,000 after buying an additional 61,739 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 68,981 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after buying an additional 18,942 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 610,823 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,084,000 after buying an additional 15,706 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 220,592 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,893,000 after buying an additional 11,597 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 65,722 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,927,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday.

In other news, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 1,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.32, for a total value of $154,715.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REX stock opened at $100.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.38. REX American Resources Co. has a one year low of $72.06 and a one year high of $116.86. The firm has a market cap of $600.50 million, a P/E ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.06.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The energy company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $1.74. REX American Resources had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 7.23%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that REX American Resources Co. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About REX American Resources

REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol and By-products and Refined Coal. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.

