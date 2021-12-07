Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $33.52 Million

Analysts forecast that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) will post sales of $33.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.64 million and the highest estimate coming in at $35.39 million. Paratek Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $16.02 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $131.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $130.01 million to $133.76 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $196.92 million, with estimates ranging from $188.81 million to $205.02 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $24.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRTK. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paratek Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.60.

Shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.28. The company had a trading volume of 272,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,512. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.93. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $11.23. The company has a market cap of $208.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 378.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,967 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,302 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,484 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

