Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 11,442 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,442 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $12,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of VBR stock opened at $175.46 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $138.45 and a 1-year high of $187.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $177.93 and its 200 day moving average is $174.52.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

