Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 42,999 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 111,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,999 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $24,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 7,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 7,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $219.02 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $187.08 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $228.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.27.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

