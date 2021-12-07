Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $59.76 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,114,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509,471 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Energy ETF comprises 1.2% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned 2.61% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $59,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 159.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 28.0% in the second quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter worth $98,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 28.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 2,695.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYE opened at $30.47 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $19.78 and a 52 week high of $32.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.90 and its 200 day moving average is $28.71.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

