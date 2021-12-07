Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 23.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 218,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,034 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,838,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,502,000 after buying an additional 697,991 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,078,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,599,000 after buying an additional 634,772 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,071,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,561,000 after buying an additional 617,308 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,633,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,227,000 after buying an additional 292,354 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,661,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,305,000 after purchasing an additional 290,739 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $53.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.16. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $42.57 and a 12 month high of $55.69.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

