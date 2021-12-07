Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,217 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $211,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.0% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 117,371 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $294,169,000 after buying an additional 7,631 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,774,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,203.55.

GOOG opened at $2,875.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,699.00 and a 1 year high of $3,037.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,867.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,739.95.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $16.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 44,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $1,726,074.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total transaction of $139,013.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 222,729 shares of company stock valued at $500,994,374. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

