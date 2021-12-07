Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Trading 6.2% Higher After Insider Buying Activity

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) shares traded up 6.2% during trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $5.62 and last traded at $5.62. 15,410 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,800,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.29.

Specifically, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 470,000 shares of Party City Holdco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.32 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Collins bought 4,000 shares of Party City Holdco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.56 per share, with a total value of $26,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 80,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,690.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 488,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,780 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

PRTY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Party City Holdco from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Party City Holdco from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $637.44 million, a P/E ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 3.73.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Party City Holdco had a positive return on equity of 69.29% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the second quarter worth $44,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Party City Holdco during the 2nd quarter worth about $653,000. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in Party City Holdco during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,255,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Party City Holdco during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Party City Holdco during the 2nd quarter worth about $270,000. 75.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

