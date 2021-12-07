Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,737 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Paychex worth $22,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Paychex by 63.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,681,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,721,000 after buying an additional 1,043,631 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Paychex by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,817,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,589,902,000 after purchasing an additional 908,945 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth $87,256,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the third quarter valued at $65,865,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,111,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,231,010,000 after purchasing an additional 579,004 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $951,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.83.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $121.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.59. The company has a market capitalization of $43.97 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.30 and a 1-year high of $126.82.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Paychex had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 78.34%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

