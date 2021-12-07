PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) versus VMware (NYSE:VMW) Head to Head Survey

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) and VMware (NYSE:VMW) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PDF Solutions and VMware’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDF Solutions $88.05 million 12.58 -$40.36 million ($1.30) -22.82 VMware $11.77 billion 4.11 $2.06 billion $4.79 24.13

VMware has higher revenue and earnings than PDF Solutions. PDF Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VMware, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for PDF Solutions and VMware, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PDF Solutions 0 1 3 0 2.75 VMware 0 10 8 0 2.44

PDF Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.15%. VMware has a consensus price target of $154.69, indicating a potential upside of 33.84%. Given VMware’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe VMware is more favorable than PDF Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares PDF Solutions and VMware’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDF Solutions -46.30% -20.14% -16.48% VMware 16.05% 23.70% 7.63%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.9% of PDF Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.0% of VMware shares are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of PDF Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.8% of VMware shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

PDF Solutions has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VMware has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

VMware beats PDF Solutions on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services. The company was founded by John Kachig Kibarian, Kimon W. Michaels, Thomas F. Cobourn, and Howard C. Read in 1991 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

About VMware

VMware, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security. The company was founded by Diane Greene, Mendel Rosenblum, Scott Devine, Edward Wang and Edouard Bugnion in 1998 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

