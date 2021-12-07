PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) CEO Simon G. Kukes Purchases 200,000 Shares

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) CEO Simon G. Kukes purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.06 per share, for a total transaction of $212,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Simon G. Kukes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Simon G. Kukes bought 100,000 shares of PEDEVCO stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.41 per share, for a total transaction of $141,000.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PED traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.03. 961,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,465,005. The firm has a market cap of $86.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.02. PEDEVCO Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $3.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PEDEVCO by 41.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 16,112 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PEDEVCO during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of PEDEVCO by 72.9% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 60,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 25,510 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PEDEVCO by 38.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 28,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PEDEVCO by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 592,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 35,286 shares in the last quarter. 7.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PEDEVCO

PEDEVCO Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It focuses on oil and natural gas shale plays and conventional oil and natural gas plays. The company was founded by Frank C. Ingriselli in September 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

