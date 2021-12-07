PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) CEO Simon G. Kukes Purchases 200,000 Shares

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) CEO Simon G. Kukes purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.06 per share, for a total transaction of $212,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Simon G. Kukes also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 15th, Simon G. Kukes bought 100,000 shares of PEDEVCO stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.41 per share, for a total transaction of $141,000.00.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PED traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.03. 961,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,465,005. The firm has a market cap of $86.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.02. PEDEVCO Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $3.50.
About PEDEVCO
PEDEVCO Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It focuses on oil and natural gas shale plays and conventional oil and natural gas plays. The company was founded by Frank C. Ingriselli in September 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?
Receive News & Ratings for PEDEVCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PEDEVCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.