Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG)

Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 660 ($8.75) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.88% from the stock’s current price.

PAG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 630 ($8.35) target price on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paragon Banking Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 579.60 ($7.69).

Shares of Paragon Banking Group stock opened at GBX 541.50 ($7.18) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 539.70 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 536.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.36 billion and a PE ratio of 11.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 460.91. Paragon Banking Group has a 12-month low of GBX 429.14 ($5.69) and a 12-month high of GBX 578 ($7.66).

In other news, insider Richard Woodman bought 2,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 543 ($7.20) per share, with a total value of £11,924.28 ($15,812.60).

About Paragon Banking Group

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

