Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 272,312 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the period. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV comprises approximately 2.8% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $15,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BUD. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 93,133 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,139 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 237.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 16,296 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 11,470 shares during the period.

Several analysts have commented on BUD shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.11.

Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $58.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $54.08 and a fifty-two week high of $79.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $14.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 15.40%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

