Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. Trims Stock Position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 503,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,979 shares during the period. ABB comprises about 3.1% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $16,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of ABB by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 25,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 6,457 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of ABB by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in ABB by 9.2% in the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 39,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its position in ABB by 4.1% in the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 348,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,851,000 after purchasing an additional 13,857 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in ABB by 5.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,824,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,879,000 after purchasing an additional 845,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

ABB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ABB from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.88.

Shares of ABB stock opened at $36.05 on Tuesday. ABB Ltd has a 12-month low of $26.60 and a 12-month high of $38.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $74.02 billion, a PE ratio of 40.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.20.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. ABB had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

