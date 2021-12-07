Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Pentair has decreased its dividend payment by 44.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 45 consecutive years. Pentair has a dividend payout ratio of 21.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Pentair to earn $3.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.1%.

Get Pentair alerts:

NYSE:PNR opened at $73.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Pentair has a twelve month low of $50.21 and a twelve month high of $80.40.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $969.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Pentair’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pentair stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Pentair from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Seaport Global Securities lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Pentair from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Pentair from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.15.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.