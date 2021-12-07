Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $336.33.

PEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of PEN stock traded up $10.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $248.99. The company had a trading volume of 191,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,935. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $265.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 274.40 and a beta of 0.31. Penumbra has a 52 week low of $163.49 and a 52 week high of $320.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 4.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Penumbra will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.42, for a total value of $4,066,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.21, for a total value of $698,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,921 shares of company stock valued at $15,137,430 in the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 178.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. 80.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

