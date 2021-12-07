Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Now Covered by Analysts at Investec

Investec assumed coverage on shares of Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a 3,035.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PSMMY. Berenberg Bank raised Persimmon to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Persimmon to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Persimmon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,871.67.

OTCMKTS PSMMY opened at $74.44 on Friday. Persimmon has a 12 month low of $64.78 and a 12 month high of $95.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.44.

Persimmon Plc operates as a holding company of the Persimmon Group of companies, which engages in building, designing, and construction of new homes. Its brands include Charles Church, Westbury Partnershisps, Space4, Brickworks, and Tileworks. The company was founded by Duncan Henry Davidson in 1972 and is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom.

