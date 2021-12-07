Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Raised to Outperform at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Wedbush currently has $23.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WOOF. Jefferies Financial Group cut Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Sunday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of WOOF opened at $19.46 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.54. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $31.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian Larose bought 5,125 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,681.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 109.9% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 30,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 16,211 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 0.4% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 264,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,570,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 2,567.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 15,274 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 112.0% during the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 44,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 23,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 25.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 16,476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

