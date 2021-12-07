Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Uncommon Cents Investing LLC

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up approximately 1.4% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1,435.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 16,510 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,247,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $479,601,000 after acquiring an additional 238,897 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 187,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,334,000 after acquiring an additional 20,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $336,000. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Independent Research upgraded Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.53.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.00. The stock had a trading volume of 872,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,733,305. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.04. The company has a market capitalization of $291.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.43%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

