PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $12.65

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.65 and last traded at $12.52, with a volume of 140223 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.54.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PCG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PG&E from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PG&E from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.42.

Get PG&E alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $30.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.73, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.31.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 9.34% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Research analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PG&E news, Director Arno Lockheart Harris purchased 8,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.81 per share, for a total transaction of $100,089.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 123.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 160,989,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,545,495,000 after purchasing an additional 89,015,156 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 139,474,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,418,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,880 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 39,189,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $376,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,934 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,543,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $381,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,821,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $323,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Company Profile (NYSE:PCG)

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.