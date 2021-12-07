PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Director Rodney Hershberger Sells 1,100 Shares

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Director Rodney Hershberger sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $24,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Rodney Hershberger sold 1,100 shares of PGT Innovations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $24,200.00.

Shares of NYSE PGTI traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.29. The company had a trading volume of 12,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,609. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.39. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.63 and a 12 month high of $28.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.66 and a beta of 1.44.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The construction company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $300.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 22.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,397,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,284,000 after buying an additional 1,373,303 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 8.3% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,799,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,569,000 after buying an additional 292,025 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,730,574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,661,000 after buying an additional 99,793 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 2.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,400,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,858,000 after purchasing an additional 65,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 10.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,227,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,749,000 after purchasing an additional 217,316 shares in the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PGTI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet downgraded PGT Innovations from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

