Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 4.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 290,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,158 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $27,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 179.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1,116.7% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on PM shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.80.

PM stock opened at $91.39 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.34 and a 1-year high of $106.51. The firm has a market cap of $142.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.89.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 86.81%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

