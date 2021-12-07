Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stock Holdings Lowered by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management reduced its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 889.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 7,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 6,852 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 16.1% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth approximately $399,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth approximately $495,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

PM traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $91.85. 23,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,423,146. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.89. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.34 and a 52-week high of $106.51. The company has a market cap of $142.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 86.81%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.80.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Read More: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.