Photronics (PLAB) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, December 8th. Analysts expect Photronics to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Photronics stock opened at $13.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.51. The stock has a market cap of $837.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 0.87. Photronics has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $15.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

PLAB has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on Photronics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

In other news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $82,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,900 shares of company stock worth $122,782. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Photronics stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 91.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 406,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,669 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.66% of Photronics worth $5,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 90.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

