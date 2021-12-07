Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Buys 80 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 293 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Shopify by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,851,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,165,776,000 after acquiring an additional 79,031 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Shopify by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,486 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Shopify by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,492 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP raised its position in shares of Shopify by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 77,341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Shopify by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,965,000 after acquiring an additional 7,233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on SHOP shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, November 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Shopify from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, November 29th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,639.41.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $1,428.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a current ratio of 13.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,480.58 and its 200-day moving average is $1,460.55. The stock has a market cap of $178.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.23, a PEG ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.46. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,005.14 and a 52-week high of $1,762.92.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

