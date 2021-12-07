Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) by 33.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,238 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,050 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NTB. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 88.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 33,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 15,684 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the second quarter valued at $60,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 3.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 85,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the second quarter valued at $404,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 5,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

NYSE NTB opened at $36.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.80. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 12 month low of $29.99 and a 12 month high of $41.36.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $124.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.53 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 31.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is 53.82%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NTB shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

About Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.