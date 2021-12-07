Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $206,000 Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $719,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 26,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,965,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,218,000 after buying an additional 117,089 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 7,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

In other Howmet Aerospace news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 4,386 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $136,316.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 2,038 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $65,827.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $30.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 46.82 and a beta of 1.83. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $22.91 and a one year high of $36.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.27.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 5.83%. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.31%.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.