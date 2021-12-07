Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $248,000 Stock Position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,023 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,527 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOD. FMR LLC raised its position in Vodafone Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 339,440 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 510.7% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 127,414 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 106,552 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 31.0% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 25,335 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 5,992 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 12.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,042 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 33.1% during the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 17,310 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 4,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Shares of Vodafone Group stock opened at $15.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.35 and its 200 day moving average is $16.50. Vodafone Group Plc has a twelve month low of $14.53 and a twelve month high of $20.36.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.5142 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 9.9%.

VOD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.34.

Vodafone Group Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

See Also: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.