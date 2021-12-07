Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $324,000 Stock Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,297 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 316.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,176 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $57.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.03 and its 200-day moving average is $63.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.47. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.18 and a 52 week high of $71.12.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Restaurant Brands International’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.60%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.61.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.