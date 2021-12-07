Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 114.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Sterling Manor Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $720,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 6,242 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000.

Get Global X MLP ETF alerts:

Shares of MLPA opened at $33.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.46. Global X MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $26.94 and a 1 year high of $41.54.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.