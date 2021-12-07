Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Director Sells $149,720.00 in Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 4,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $149,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

PINS traded up $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.68. The company had a trading volume of 7,085,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,162,658. The company has a market cap of $25.23 billion, a PE ratio of 76.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.49 and a 200-day moving average of $58.36. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.56 and a 1-year high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $632.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.10 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Pinterest by 2.8% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Pinterest by 2.6% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Pinterest by 2.8% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Pinterest by 23.5% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Pinterest by 9.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Argus downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $77.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.31.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

