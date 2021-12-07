Piper Sandler Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Horizon Bancorp in a report issued on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.45. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $62.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.43 million. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 12.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of HBNC stock opened at $20.51 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $892.62 million, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Horizon Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $21.13.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 113,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Horizon Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $765,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 300,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after acquiring an additional 70,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kathie A. Deruiter sold 4,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $97,419.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 30.30%.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

