Plato Income Maximiser Limited (ASX:PL8) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.01

Plato Income Maximiser Limited (ASX:PL8) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, December 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th.
In other news, insider Alexander (Alex) Ihlenfeldt purchased 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.29 ($0.91) per share, for a total transaction of A$37,381.00 ($26,324.65).
Plato Income Maximiser Company Profile
